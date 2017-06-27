× Cookin’ with Nino: Thai Coconut Curry Tilapia

Thai Coconut Curry Tilapia

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients:

4 tilapia fillets

1 teaspoon dark sesame oil, divided into ½ teaspoon

2 teaspoons fresh ginger, minced

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 cup red bell pepper, chopped

1 cup green onions, chopped

1 teaspoon curry powder

2 teaspoons red curry paste

½ teaspoon ground cumin

4 teaspoons low-sodium soy sauce

1 (14-ounce) can lite coconut milk

2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

Best Choice cooking spray

3 cups hot cooked basmati rice

Instructions:

Turn broiler on high. Heat ½ teaspoon oil in a large nonstick skillet with the ginger, garlic, pepper and onions; cook for 2 minutes. Stir in curry powder, curry paste, and cumin and cook for 1 minute. Add soy sauce, sugar, and coconut milk and bring to a simmer until ready to serve. Do not allow the sauce to boil! When ready, remove from heat and stir in cilantro.

Meanwhile, brush the fish with the other ½ teaspoon oil. Place fish on a baking sheet coated with cooking spray. Broil 5 minutes and then flip the fish and cook another 5 minutes. The fish should flake easily with a fork. Serve fish over rice, topped with curry sauce.

Nutrition Facts: 348 Calories; 11 g fat (8 g Saturated, 1 g Polyunsaturated); 63 mg cholesterol; 359 mg Sodium; 82 mg Potassium; 30 g Carbohydrate (2 g fiber, 6 g sugar); 28 g Protein