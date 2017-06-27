Cookin’ with Nino: Thai Coconut Curry Tilapia

Thai Coconut Curry Tilapia

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients:

  • 4 tilapia fillets
  • 1 teaspoon dark sesame oil, divided into ½ teaspoon
  • 2 teaspoons fresh ginger, minced
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 cup red bell pepper, chopped
  • 1 cup green onions, chopped
  • 1 teaspoon curry powder
  • 2 teaspoons red curry paste
  • ½ teaspoon ground cumin
  • 4 teaspoons low-sodium soy sauce
  • 1 (14-ounce) can lite coconut milk
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
  • Best Choice cooking spray
  • 3 cups hot cooked basmati rice

Instructions:

Turn broiler on high.  Heat ½ teaspoon oil in a large nonstick skillet with the ginger, garlic, pepper and onions; cook for 2 minutes.  Stir in curry powder, curry paste, and cumin and cook for 1 minute.  Add soy sauce, sugar, and coconut milk and bring to a simmer until ready to serve.  Do not allow the sauce to boil!  When ready, remove from heat and stir in cilantro.

Meanwhile, brush the fish with the other ½ teaspoon oil.  Place fish on a baking sheet coated with cooking spray.  Broil 5 minutes and then flip the fish and cook another 5 minutes.  The fish should flake easily with a fork.  Serve fish over rice, topped with curry sauce.

Nutrition Facts: 348 Calories; 11 g fat (8 g Saturated, 1 g Polyunsaturated); 63 mg cholesterol; 359 mg Sodium; 82 mg Potassium; 30 g Carbohydrate (2 g fiber, 6 g sugar); 28 g Protein