Coast Guard rescues adult, child, 2 dogs from sinking inflatable in Lake Pontchartrain

NEW ORLEANS – The Coast Guard rescued two people and two dogs from a sinking inflatable boat in Lake Pontchartrain yesterday.

The boat began losing air around 2 p.m. on June 26 near the Twin Spans and the Highway 11 bridge, according to the Coast Guard.

One adult, one child, and two dogs were on board the inflatable boat.

A 29-foot boat and an MH-65 helicopter responded to the scene.

The adult, child, and both dogs were all safely transferred to the rescue boat, according to the Coast Guard.

The inflatable was also recovered and returned to shore.