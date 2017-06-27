× Body believed to be that of missing girl found in Tangipahoa River

HAMMOND La.– The Tangipahopa Parish Sheriff’s department says that the body of what is believed to be a 9-year-old girl that went missing while swimming on the Tangipahoa River was found this morning.

Rescue crews found the body of what is believed to be Gabrielle McCoy was found around 7 a.m. Tuesday morning, approximately two miles south of the Highway 40 bridge near Serenity Sands camp ground, where she was last seen.

Gabrielle was swept away by rushing water while swimming on the Tangipahoa river on Sunday afternoon.