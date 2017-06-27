× Alton Sterling’s children to file lawsuit against ‘several parties’ involved in Sterling’s death

BATON ROUGE – Alton Sterling’s children are expected to file a lawsuit this morning against several parties involved in the Baton Rouge man’s death nearly one year ago.

Family spokesman Ryan Julison said the lawsuit will be filed by attorneys L. Chris Stewart, Dale Glover, Mike Adams, and Brandon DeCuir.

Julison did not name the specific parties that will be named in the lawsuit.

Sterling was shot and killed outside a Baton Rouge convenience store just after midnight July 5. Police said they were called to the store in response to a man threatening someone with a gun. Sterling was known as the “CD man” and sold CDs outside of the same convenience store for years.

Police said Sterling resisted arrest and didn’t respond when officers used a Taser on him, but video that surfaced after the shooting shows Sterling was pinned down by the officers. Sterling was shot six times in the chest and back.

A press conference will be held this morning at 9:30 a.m. outside of the 19th Judicial District Courthouse in Baton Rouge.