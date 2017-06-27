Actor Ansel Elgort sings on the spot on the red carpet. Ansel stars in the new movie ‘Baby Driver’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Ansel Elgort stars in the new movie "Baby Driver"

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood got the chance to chat with Ansel on the red carpet in New Orleans.

Ansel also gives Wild Bill a spontaneous red carpet concert performance on the red carpet.

Ansel sings his song called "Thief"

As for the movie "Baby Driver", Ansel stars with Jamie Foxx, Kevin Spacey and Jon Hamm.

It's an action film about a guy named Baby. He's a "young getaway driver who is reluctantly coerced to work for a veteran kingpin in exchange for the start of a better life".

Advertisement

Here's a synopsis:

A young and talented getaway driver named Baby relies on the personal beat of his preferred soundtrack, to be the best in the world of crime, as music heightens his focus and reflexes to extreme levels. A car accident as a child killed both his parents, and left him with permanent tinnitus, which he blocks out using music. He is preferred as a driver by Doc, a mastermind organizer of bank robberies and other high-earning heists.

Because the movie uses lot of music, there's a great soundtrack available from Columbia Records. The music includes songs from Blur, Run the Jewels, Sky Ferreira, Jon Spencer Blues Explosion, Queen and Golden Earring.

Advertisement

You probably remember Ansel Elgort from the movie "The Fault in Our Stars". It's the story of two teenage cancer patients who fall in love and spend what they have left of their lives together.