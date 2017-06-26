× Trio sentenced to life for West Bank murder, shootings

GRETNA – Three men who were convicted of a series of shootings in 2013 have been sentenced to life in prison.

Twenty-eight-year-old Kevin Hicks, 26-year-old Kevias Hicks, and 24-year-old Tommie “Tucker” Molette received mandatory life sentences for killing 20-year-old Deshon Evans.

The trio also received the maximum 50 year sentences for shooting a 19-year-old man on October 8, 2013, according to the Jefferson Parish District Attorney’s Office.

The 50 year sentences are to be served concurrently and will be served without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence, by order of 24th Judicial District Court Judge Stephen Enright.

Kevias Hicks was also found guilty of a July 2013 shooting that injured a two-year-old boy.

Kevias Hicks was sentenced to 50 years in that case as well.