It is the unofficial anthem of LSU sports, and the 2017 LSU Tigers have certainly embraced it.

Here’s the team arriving at TD Ameritrade Park Monday afternoon with catcher Michael Papierski and pitcher Alex Lange leading the club in the Garth Brooks’ song, Callin’ Baton Rouge.

Papierski and Lange are both transplants. Papierski hails from suburban Chicago, and Lange from suburban Kansas City.

First pitch for LSU vs Florida is 6:08 pm Monday in Omaha.