The Blitz: Saints’ Brandon Coleman dishes on guilty pleasures, what he loves about New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS -- Saints players are enjoying their last few weeks of down time before they get serious for training camp.

News with a Twist reporter Meghan Kluth is taking advantage of that time to get to know them better in a series called "The Blitz." You can think of them as not-your-typical-locker-room interviews.

For her latest report, she talks to wide receiver Brandon Coleman, who's been with the team since he signed on as an undrafted free agent after the 2014 NFL Draft.

In his interview, he talks about his guilty pleasure, his celebrity look-a-likes, and his favorite and not-so-favorite things about New Orleans. Watch the interview above for more.