× Self second guess: Mainieri said he should have pulled Reynolds after 3 innings

(Omaha)

Monday night’s LSU starter, Russell Reynolds is a reliever by trade.

So, after he threw three scoreless innings, LSU head coach Paul Mainieri said he should have pulled Reynolds from game one of the College World Series championship.

In the fourth with one out, Reynolds walked three consecutive batters. All three batters scored in a 4-3 Florida win.

“I thought if nothing else, Russell is a strike thrower and he ends up walking three guys in a row,” said LSU head coach Paul Mainieri.

“I will take the blame for that. I tried to stick with him too long and it backfired.”

Jared Poche’, the all time victories leader in the history of LSU baseball, will go for his 40th win Tuesday night in game 2. LSU must win to force a game three Wednesday night.

Game time Tuesday night at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha is 7:00.

Ed Daniels