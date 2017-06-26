× Search of illegally parked car nets 20 bags of heroin, two handguns

NEW ORLEANS – NOPD officers investigating an SUV parked on a Seventh Ward sidewalk found 20 bags of heroin and two guns inside the vehicle.

Officers approaching a silver Dodge Charger illegally parked in the 1600 block of N. Villere Street around 4 p.m. on June 25 saw three people scrambling to stick things beneath the seats, according to the NOPD.

The three people were ordered out of the car, and officers found 5.7 grams of heroin in 27-year-old Joshua Kinney’s pockets.

Kinney was identified as the driver of the car.

Thirty-two-year-old Latoya Bonner had a handgun with an obliterated serial number stuck beneath her seat, and 28-year-old Charles Alexander also had a handgun stashed beneath his seat, according to the NOPD.

If you have any information about this incident please contact the Seventh District at (504) 658-6070, or call the NOPD non-emergency number at (504) 821-2222.