Search continues for missing 9-year-old on Tangipahoa River

INDEPENDENCE La. — The Tangipahoa Sheriff’s Department has resumed their search efforts for a nine-year-old girl that went missing on Sunday afternoon while swimming in the Tangipahoa River.

The search was suspended Sunday night around 10:30 p.m. due to rough water conditions.

Members of the Tangipahoa Sheriff’s Office, Independence Fire, Amite Fire, Loranger Fire, St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office, Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana Search and Rescue, Wildlife and Fisheries, and the Hammond and Ponchatoula Fire Departments searched for nearly nine hours on Sunday.

It is believed that the child was swept down river by a strong current.

Searchers are using water patrols, cadaver dogs, and sonar equipment in an effort to recover the missing girl.