Road rage leads to shooting and robbery in N.O. East

NEW ORLEANS – A road rage incident in New Orleans East led to a shooting and robbery.

Fifty-three-year-old Roger Thorpe got into a shouting match with another driver on June 23 after the other driver cut him off on I-10 near the Read Boulevard exit, according to the NOPD.

Thorpe fired two shots into the victim’s car before exiting at Read.

The victim followed Thorpe in an attempt to write down his license plate.

Thorpe stopped his car, got out, pointed his gun at the victim, and told him to drop his phone.

After the victim complied, Thorpe grabbed his phone, got back into his car, and fled, according to the NOPD.

Thorpe was arrested a short time later and charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault with a firearm, and illegal discharge of a firearm.

If you have information about this incident please contact the Seventh District at 504-658-6070, or call the NOPD non-emergency number at (504) 821-2222.