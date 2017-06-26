NOPD searching for four men after brutal Bienville Street attack

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for four men who brutally beat and robbed two men in the French Quarter Saturday night.

The attack was captured on video around 9 p.m. on June 24 in the 800 block of Bienville Street, according to the NOPD.

In the video, the two victims can be seen walking down a sidewalk when the four suspects run up from behind them.

One victim is struck on the side of his head and falls prone to the brick sidewalk, where he remains motionless for several minutes, seemingly unconscious as what appears to be blood begins to pool around his face.

The assailants wrap the other victim up around the neck and force him to the ground.

The four suspects go through the each victim’s pockets before running off back down Bienville.

The man who can be seen on tape knocking one of the victims unconscious briefly returns, yanking the unconscious man several feet across the sidewalk before running off.

A large puddle of blood can be seen on the sidewalk.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital, where one of the victims was listed in critical condition and the other victim was listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Eighth District detectives at (504) 658-6080.