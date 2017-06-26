× NOPD: Man caught on video using debit card stolen 3 hours earlier

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man who attacked and robbed a man near the Superdome over the weekend.

The victim was standing at the intersection of Poydras and N. Roman Streets around 4:30 a.m. on June 24, according to the NOPD.

The victim was attempting to contact a ride when he was approached by a man who said his ride had arrived.

The victim followed the man into a nearby alley, where the man knocked the victim down, pressed his head into the ground, and stole his cell phone and money.

The man then got into a nearby car and fled, according to the NOPD.

The victim made his way back to the the intersection and asked a bystander to call police.

The unidentified assailant was described as standing about 6’0” and weighing about 200 pounds with a dark complexion and short buzz-cut hairstyle. He was also described as wearing a red shirt and dark pants.

Advertisement

Almost exactly three hours after the attack and robbery, a man was caught on surveillance video using a debit card stolen from the victim to make purchases, according to the NOPD.

That man was wearing a black cap, black shirt, blue jeans, black shoes and a silver watch. He was driving a silver or tan Chevrolet/GMC SUV bearing Texas license plates.

Anyone with information that can help police to identify or locate this individual or information on the simple robbery is asked to contact First District detectives at (504) 658-6010.