Florida’s Singer fans 12, Tigers fall in game 1 of CWS

Even against Florida and standout Brady Singer, one of the best pitchers in the country, the LSU Tigers had their chances.

LSU had runners thrown out on the bases in the 7th, and the 8th innings and fell to Florida 4-3 in game one of the College World Series championship series Monday night.

LSU must win Tuesday night to force a game 3.

Florida took the lead in the 4th. LSU starter Russell Reynolds walked the bases loaded with one out. He was then relieved by Nick Bush. Austin Langworthy’s RBI foul out scored one run. Then third baseman Jonathan India drove in two with a ground rule double that bounced over the center field wall.

LSU scored 2 runs in the 6th. Antoine Duplantis homered to right. Three batters later Beau Jordan singled to left scoring Zach Watson.

Florida scored a run in the 7th to make it 4-2.

In the 8th, Greg Deichmann doubled down the line in left. One out later, Josh Smith drove a ball in the gap in right center. Deichmann scored but Smith was thrown out at second by Florida center fielder Nick Horvath.

LSU catcher Michael Papierski said one play didn’t decide the game, and the Tigers are confident heading into Tuesday night’s game 2.

Florida's Brady Singer pitched 7 innings, striking out 12, allowing 8 hits, and 3 runs, all earned.

LSU outhit Florida 9-6.

Start time for game two Tuesday night is 7 pm. Jared Poche', LSU's all time winningest pitcher with 39 victories, will starter for LSU.

The Tigers have won 6 national championships at the CWS, in six tries.