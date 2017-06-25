Yeah baby! Cancer survivors put on Austin Powers themed fashion show!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Cancer survivors are finding a way to gain strength and bond with others who understand with the "You Night Empowering Events" program.

For months these warriors have been training to get ready for their fashion & runway show, where they'll be strutting their strength for their families, friends, doctors, and nurses.

News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez who will co-host "You Night" caught up with these ladies as they got ready for their big show!

The ladies of "You Night" are feeling united.

"We are warriors. I know together, we can fight this battle," Jennetter Dobard said.

United in their struggles and united in their strength.

"Everything is designed to bring these women together through shared fun experiences so by the time they get to the runway show, they've made friendships that will last forever," Lisa McKenzie, Founder of "You Night" said.

"The other women give me encouragement. They help to keep me strong," Cheryl McKey said.

"You Night" will take place at the Contemporary Arts Center (CAC) at 900 Camp Street on July 27th. For tickets and more information, click HERE.

This year's theme is an Austin-Powers themed show, "British Invasion."

The mission of "You Night" is to empower women to embrace life beyond cancer.