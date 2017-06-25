Video shows teen falling from Six Flags ride; crowd gathered below to catch girl

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. — A 14-year-old suffered minor injuries after she fell from a theme park attraction at Six Flags Great Escape on Saturday, according to WTEN.

The girl fell approximately 25 feet from the “Sky Ride” gondola attraction into a crowd of people gathered to catch her, according to multiple eyewitness reports. She struck a tree branch on her way down, according to police.

The teen was taken to Albany Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

Witnesses first spotted the girl hanging from the chair by her arms and head. The ride operator apparently stopped the attraction while bystanders gathered below to catch the girl if she fell to the ground.

Six Flags issued a statement on Saturday: