× Tigers in CWS finals is no cheap ticket

LSU Tiger nation continues to drive up ticket prices for the College World Series finals.

Tickets for game one of the CWS finals vs Florida, in the upper deck down the left line, were selling for $169.99 each Sunday afternoon on stubhub.com. Game time Monday is 6pm.

Head coach Paul Mainieri joked Sunday that he needed tickets to the CWS finals.

An LSU charter plane with fans landed Sunday. More are expected to arrive late Sunday and Monday. Here’s head coach Paul Mainieri with Tiger fans Sunday outside TD Ameritrade Park.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Shortstop Kramer Robertson said there's a reason why Omaha loves LSU baseball and LSU fans.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LSU is 6-0 in CWS finals. The Tigers defeated Texas in three games in 2009.