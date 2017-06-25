Take a trip to the Caribbean, without leaving New Orleans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- For the fourth year in a row, New Orleans is honoring its Caribbean roots with the 4th annual Caribbean fest. Caribbean cuisine, music, dance, and culture while highlighting New Orleans' deeply-rooted cultural connections as the Caribbean's northern-most city! Enjoy a Kids Corner, salsa tent, African drum lessons and "New Orleans’ first ever Dancehall vs. Bounce dance competition.

Sunday the music travels to the islands of Trinidad and Tobago with the eight-piece Neptune Steel Pan Orchestra. It then heads to the Dominican Republic for the 10-piece Merengue 4. A new experience for some reggae lovers will hearing the socially and politically conscious lyrics typical in the genre sung in Spanish by Puerto Rico native I-Majesty.

Both Saturday and Sunday the Caribbean Festival closes out with a Dancehall Queen competition with the finalists going up against each other and the winner declared on Sunday night. Admission to the festival is $12 on Saturday and $10 on Sunday.

"The purpose of the festival is to show how intertwined our culture is with that of the Caribbean. From architecture, to music, to the culinary world, to crops, we want to show the city of New Orleans that we really are apart of a Caribbean melting pot," said festival organization Joel Hitchcock.

Vendors include: Johnny's Jamaican Grill, Taylor Made Wings, Boswell's, The Pupusa Lady, Fritai, Island Paradise, Karibu Kitchen, Central City BBQ, Trini Queen, Amina Dada's Rasta Burgers, Zippy Fruit, Irie Nyammings.

This is a rain or shine event, with both indoor and outdoor seating and activities for all ages.

General admission tickets are only $10 and VIP tickets are $25.