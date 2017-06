× NOPD: French Quarter robbery victim in critical condition after suspects beat him

NEW ORLEANS — One of two French Quarter robbery victims is in critical condition after the suspects beat them, stole their wallets and cell phones and then fled the scene.

According to NOPD, two men were attacked about 9 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block on Bienville Street.

The suspects were four-five black men who beat the victims and stole their belongings.

One of the victims is listed in critical condition.