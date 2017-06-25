× Mainieri says no Lange till game 3 of College World Series

(Omaha, NE)

LSU ace Alex Lange, who pitched 7.1 innings of one run, 8 strikeout baseball against Oregon State Friday, will not pitch in the first two games of the College World Series.

Head coach Paul Mainieri said Lange has never pitched on three days rest, and he won’t start now. Mainieri said he must protect Lange’s future. He was a first round pick of the Cubs in this month’s MLB draft.

Mainieri said Lange will pitch a game 3 Wednesday night, if there is a game 3 in the best two of three championship series against Florida at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha.

Mainieri said senior lefty Jared Poche' will start game 2. And, late Sunday afternoon, LSU announced that 5th year senior Russell Reynolds will start game 1 vs Florida Monday night. Reynolds has not started a game all season, but did pitch a scoreless inning against Oregon State in a 13-1 loss Monday night.

Game one in the CWS championship series is 6 pm Monday. Games 2 and 3, if necessary, will start at 7 pm.

Ed Daniels