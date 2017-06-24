× Unthinkable: Tigers hold Oregon State to 5 hits in two day, two game sweep to advance to CWS finals

It was one of the best two day pitching performances in the history of the College World Series.

LSU pitchers held number one national seed Oregon State to five hits and two runs in a two game sweep of the number one national seed. Saturday, LSU defeated Oregon State 6-1.

LSU advanced to the College World Series finals, where the Tigers are 6-0.

Saturday, LSU starter Caleb Gilbert pitched a career high 7.1 innings, allowing Oregon State two hits and one run. Gilbert struck out 7.

Tiger pitching coach Alan Dunn said his team executed a plan against Oregon State hitters. And, that plan was to throw strikes early against a patient team that liked to go deep into the count.

The Tigers play in game one of the CWS finals Monday at 6 pm. It is a best two of three series.