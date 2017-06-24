× Quick switch: OSU pitching change fires up LSU, Tigers advance to the CWS Finals 6-1

About 45 minutes before game time Saturday at the College World Series, LSU head coach Paul Mainieri had more motivation for his team.

Oregon State pulled starter Drew Rasmussen, and named Bryce Fehmel as the starter against the Tigers Saturday afternoon. Fehmel was the winning pitcher against LSU Monday night in a 13-1 rout. He pitched 8 innings, allowing only 2 hits.

Saturday, Fehmel lasted only 2.1 innings, allowing four hits and four runs, all earned. Fehmel allowed a three run homer by Tiger catcher Mike Papierski in the second. Papierski also hit a solo homer off Fehmel in the fourth inning.

LSU head coach Paul Mainieri said he was “shocked” by the change by Oregon State head coach Pat Casey.

Mainieri said he challenged his team to make Oregon State pay.

Papierski become the only player in the history of TD Ameritrade Park to homer from both sides of the plate in the same game. The park opened in 2011. Papierski's second inning homer was hit from the left side, his fourth inning homer from the right.

Papierski is the first LSU Tiger since Brad Cresse in 1998 (against USC) to hit two homer in a College World Series game.

LSU starter Caleb Gilbert pitched 7.1 innings of two hit, one run baseball.

LSU advanced to the College World Series championship for the first time since 2009, but first time at TD Ameritrade Park.

In 2009, LSU beat Texas in three games to win the school's 6th CWS title.

LSU has never lost a CWS final.