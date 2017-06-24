× History lesson: 2017 Tigers learn about 1989 team, advance to CWS Finals

It was one of the greatest days in the history of LSU baseball.

In 1989, the Tigers defeated Texas A&M, at College Station, in back to back games to advance to the College World Series. That season, A&M had lost 6 games all season.

28 years later, LSU head coach Paul Mainieri reminded his team of what Skip Bertman’s Tigers accomplished. LSU completed a two game, two day sweep of number one national seed Oregon State with a 6-1 win Saturday at TD Ameritrade Park to advance to the College World Series championship finals.

First pitch of the best two of three championship series is Monday at 6 pm central time.

LSU has never lost a CWS final. The Tigers are 6-0.