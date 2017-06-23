Sugar Shock! It’s National Praline Day (Saturday, June 24 )

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - In the French Quarter, people are handing out free pralines.

That's because Saturday, June 24 is not just another day on Candy Lane.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood celebrates National Praline Day.

Aunt Sally's Pralines is the city's oldest and original. It's been around since 1935.

That's the same year Monopoly was born as a board game.

That's the same year swing dancing started.

More than 80 years ago.

The flavor is the same. It's buttery. With pecans.

Here's what Aunt Sally's has to say about the candy that's now a legend:

When people fall in love with New Orleans, it is these senses that fill their hearts. Over 80 years ago, Aunt Sally’s founders lit a fire under a copper pot with the ambitious goal of bringing some of these tastes, smells, and love of New Orleans to the world.

Aunt Sally’s was founded in the tightly knit French Creole community of New Orleans in the early 1900s. In 1935, newlyweds Pierre and Diane Bagur opened the first Aunt Sally’s Praline Shop in a commercial strip of the French Quarter known as the French Market. They sold hand-made pralines, along with a collection of retail merchandise representing New Orleans culture and Creole traditions. Over the next several decades, the family opened more stores, created new recipes, and modernized their production facilities, evolving into an iconic New Orleans brand. In addition to retail stores, Aunt Sally’s developed successful mail order, internet, and wholesale channels, while maintaining family ownership and a solid commitment to the City of New Orleans