× Steve Scalise transferred out of ICU

WASHINGTON – Majority Whip Steve Scalise has been moved out of intensive care and remains in fair condition.

MedStar Washington Hospital released the following statement this afternoon:

“Congressman Steve Scalise’s continued good progress allowed him to be transferred out of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on Thursday (June 22). He remains in fair condition as he continues an extended period of healing and rehabilitation.”

Scalise’s health has been steadily progressing after he was shot in the hip during practice for the annual Congressional Baseball game on June 14.

He is expected to remain hospitalized for several weeks as he continues his recovery.