Shut down: Lange, Hess throttle Oregon State, Tigers win 3-1

The old baseball axiom momentum is the next game’s starting pitcher held true for the LSU Tigers.

Starter Alex Lange pitched 7.1 innings of 2 hit, 8 strikeout baseball as LSU ended Oregon State’s 23 game win streak with a 3-1 win Friday afternoon in the College World Series in Omaha.

LSU will play Oregon State again, Saturday. The winner advances to the national championship series.

Was this Lange’s best game as a Tiger?

Reliever Zach Hess got the final five outs, including four strikeouts.

LSU got two runs in the second inning on an RBI single by Josh Smith and a successful safety squeeze by designated hitter Beau Jordan. Smith hit a solo homer, over the right field bullpen, in the LSU 7th.

LSU touched Oregon State starter Jake Thompson for 6 hits and 3 earned runs in 6.2 innings.

Thompson suffered his first loss of the season, after 14 victories.