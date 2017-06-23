× Replay no decision costs Oregon State dearly in 3-1 loss to LSU at CWS

(Omaha, NE) Oregon State head coach Pat Casey could have asked for a replay, and didn’t. It was a decision that cost the Beavers dearly in a 3-1 loss to LSU Friday at the College World Series in Omaha.

With runners at first and second with one out in the third inning, Oregon State leadoff hitter Steven Kwan lined a ball down the left field line. It was called a foul ball. But, the TV replay clearly showed the ball hitting the yellow line on the fly halfway up the outfield wall.

Oregon State scored 1 run in the inning but could have scored a lot more. Here’s LSU head coach Paul Mainieri.

LSU plays Oregon State again, Saturday. The winner advances to the championship series in Omaha.