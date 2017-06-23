National Praline Day:It’s praw-leen, not pray-leen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Saturday is national praline day, but if you live in New Orleans, every day is praline day thanks to the French settlers who came here.

But the origin of the praline goes back even further to the early 1700's. According to Foodtimeline.org, the inventor of the praline was Clement Lassange, a French chef employed by sugar industrialist, Marechal du Plessis-Praslin.

Lassange coated almonds in sugar and the candies were given as gifts to women guests or to help with digestion.

When French settlers arrived in Louisiana they substituted the almonds for pecans, because they were so readily available and added brown sugar and cream to thicken to the sweet confection we enjoy today.

Pralines are sold in neighborhood groceries and many shops in and around the French Quarter. You can also order them online. Pralines flavors include everything from rum, to chocolate, coconut and pretty much everything in-between.

And just in case there was any doubt, here in New Orleans, we pronounce it a praw-leen not pray-leen!

Bon appétit.