Man visits Disneyland for 2,000th consecutive day

ANAHEIM, Calif. – A man “marked a milestone of Super Hero proportions” on Thursday when he visited Disneyland for the 2,000th consecutive day, the resort announced.

Jeff Reitz, an Air Force veteran from Huntington Beach, California, began his daily visits to the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim on Jan. 1, 2012, according to a Disney news release. He has gone every day ever since.

The Disneyland Annual Passholder says the theme parks give him something to look forward to every day, the release stated.

Reitz noted that he enjoys the attractions — his favorite ride is the Matterhorn Bobsleds — and shows, as well as listening to the music when he enters the park, and interacting with cast members.

“Even doing like Walt, and sitting down and people watching – just enjoying the atmosphere,” Reitz said.

Day 2000: Going to @DisneylandToday to celebrate 2,000 Consecutive Days of #DisneyTime fun.#Disney366: 5yrs + 173 days of Magical Memories — Jeff Reitz (@Disney366) June 22, 2017

Advertisement

He said he will continue to treat himself to the daily Disneyland visits “for as long as he can,” according to the release.

“I’m still having fun with it, that’s the only reason I’m still doing this,” Reitz said. “It wasn’t about going for records or anything like that. That’s been a bonus.”