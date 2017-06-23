× Man stabbed to death in trailer park near Abita Springs

ABITA SPRINGS – A man was stabbed to death in a trailer park near Abita Springs last night.

An argument broke out between two men in a trailer park in the 20300 block of Highway 36 around 8:30 p.m. on June 22, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

One man pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim, who died on the scene.

The main suspect does not speak English, according to the STPSO.

Department of Homeland Security officials are assisting in the investigation.