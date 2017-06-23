Louisiana Catfish Festival 2017

Louisiana Catfish Festival

“The Rev. William McCallion founded the Louisiana Catfish Festival in 1975 to raise money for St. Gertrude the Great Catholic Church and to stimulate the economy.  It has grown into one of the area’s most popular attractions.  In 1975, Governor Edwin Edwards signed a proclamation declaring Des Allemands the Catfish Capital of the World, and in 1980 the Legislature passed a resolution naming it the Catfish Capital of the Universe.” – louisianacatfishfestival.com

  • Friday, June 23 – Sunday, June 25, 2017
  • St. Gertrude the Great Catholic Church
    • 17324 La. 631
    • Des Allemands, LA 70030
  • Hours
    • Friday, June 23, 2017
      • 5pm – 11pm
    • Saturday, June 24, 2017
      • 10am – 11pm
    • Sunday, June 25, 2017
      • 10:30am – 8pm
  • Food
    • Food options include: Catfish platters (catfish and white beans), catfish boulettes, seafood gumbo with potato salad, jambalaya, shrimp po-boys, catfish po-boys, hotdogs, hamburgers, french fries, nachos & cheese, chili fritos, snoballs, and  homemade cakes.
  • Music
    • Friday, June 23, 2017
      • Aaron Foret: 7pm – 9pm
      • The Molly Ringwalds: 9pm – 11pm
    • Saturday, June 24, 2017
      • The Rocking Oldies: 12pm – 3pm
      • Ross Grisham: 3pm – 6pm
      • Pepper Jelly: 6pm – 9pm
      • Chee Weez: 9pm – 11pm
    • Sunday, June 25, 2017
      • Shot Time: 12pm – 2pm
      • Reaux Sham Bo: 2pm – 5pm
      • Ryan Foret & Foret Tradition: 5pm – 8pm
  • Rides
    • Rides provided by Mitchell Bros. & Sons
      • Weekend Bracelet: $55
      • Friday POP Bracelet: $25
      • Saturday POP Bracelet: $25
      • Sunday POP Bracelet: $25

Click here for more information about the Louisiana Catfish Festival.

*******

Spahr’s Seafood Restaurant

  • Locations
    • Des Allemands
      • 3682 Hwy 90 East
        Des Allemands, La 70030
      • 985-758-1602
      • Hours:
        • Bar Opens at 9 AM Everyday
        • Sunday – Thursday: 11am – 9pm
        • Friday & Saturday: 11am – 10pm
      • Menu
    • Thibodaux
      • 601 West 4th Street
        Thibodaux, La 70301
      • 985-448-0487
      • Hours:
        • Sunday – Thursday: 11am – 9pm
        • Friday & Saturday: 11am – 10pm
        • Breakfast Hours:
          • Monday – Friday: 5am – 10pm
          • Saturday: 7am – 10pm
        • Sunday Brunch: 7am – 2pm
      • Menu
    • Cut Off
      • 16816 Hwy 3235
        Cut Off, La 70345
      • 985-325-4450
      • Hours
        • Sunday – Thursday: 7am – 9pm
        • Friday – Saturday: 7am – 10pm
      • Menu

Click here for more information about Spahr’s Seafood Restaurant.

 