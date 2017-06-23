× Louisiana Catfish Festival 2017

Louisiana Catfish Festival

“The Rev. William McCallion founded the Louisiana Catfish Festival in 1975 to raise money for St. Gertrude the Great Catholic Church and to stimulate the economy. It has grown into one of the area’s most popular attractions. In 1975, Governor Edwin Edwards signed a proclamation declaring Des Allemands the Catfish Capital of the World, and in 1980 the Legislature passed a resolution naming it the Catfish Capital of the Universe.” – louisianacatfishfestival.com

Friday, June 23 – Sunday, June 25, 2017

St. Gertrude the Great Catholic Church 17324 La. 631 Des Allemands, LA 70030

Hours Friday, June 23, 2017 5pm – 11pm Saturday, June 24, 2017 10am – 11pm Sunday, June 25, 2017 10:30am – 8pm

Food Food options include: Catfish platters (catfish and white beans), catfish boulettes, seafood gumbo with potato salad, jambalaya, shrimp po-boys, catfish po-boys, hotdogs, hamburgers, french fries, nachos & cheese, chili fritos, snoballs, and homemade cakes.

Music Friday, June 23, 2017 Aaron Foret: 7pm – 9pm The Molly Ringwalds: 9pm – 11pm Saturday, June 24, 2017 The Rocking Oldies: 12pm – 3pm Ross Grisham: 3pm – 6pm Pepper Jelly: 6pm – 9pm Chee Weez: 9pm – 11pm Sunday, June 25, 2017 Shot Time: 12pm – 2pm Reaux Sham Bo: 2pm – 5pm Ryan Foret & Foret Tradition: 5pm – 8pm

Rides Rides provided by Mitchell Bros. & Sons Weekend Bracelet: $55 Friday POP Bracelet: $25 Saturday POP Bracelet: $25 Sunday POP Bracelet: $25



Spahr’s Seafood Restaurant

Locations Des Allemands 3682 Hwy 90 East

Des Allemands, La 70030 985-758-1602 Hours: Bar Opens at 9 AM Everyday Sunday – Thursday: 11am – 9pm Friday & Saturday: 11am – 10pm Menu Thibodaux 601 West 4th Street

Thibodaux, La 70301 985-448-0487 Hours: Sunday – Thursday: 11am – 9pm Friday & Saturday: 11am – 10pm Breakfast Hours: Monday – Friday: 5am – 10pm Saturday: 7am – 10pm Sunday Brunch: 7am – 2pm Menu Cut Off 16816 Hwy 3235

Cut Off, La 70345 985-325-4450 Hours Sunday – Thursday: 7am – 9pm Friday – Saturday: 7am – 10pm Menu



