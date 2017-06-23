Look who’s joining the cast of ‘Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - According to the The Hollywood Reporter, New Orleans' actor James DuMont, will join the cast of "Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders".

It's the first season of the show and James DuMont will play Brian Anderson, the older brother of Kitty Menendez.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood got to hang out with James DuMont at the New Orleans Film Festival where the actor showed off some skills spinning records.

Born and raised in Chicago and New York City , James DuMont attended Boston University then left for New York City, DuMont worked steadily in theater, discovered Buddhism (which he still practices today) and made his Broadway debut in Six Degrees of Separation (which required nudity for the part).

DuMont moved to Los Angeles, where he produced award-winning plays and started booking television acting gigs on The George Carlin Show, Lois & Clark, Grey's Anatomy, Mad Men, Rizzoli and Isles, Harry's Law and Desperate Housewives.

On the film front, his early feature credits included Speed, S.W.A.T., Catch Me If You Can, War of the Worlds, Seabiscuit and Ocean's 13.

With over 100 major feature films and television shows under his belt, DuMont's career is showing no signs of slowing down. He's currently developing feature films with producing partners in New York City, Los Angeles and Louisiana, his own Web Series while revising & adapting his one-man play, My Life as a DJ into a feature film.

Currently living in both Los Angeles and New Orleans, DuMont considers himself to be "Bayou Coastal.