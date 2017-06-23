× LA Secretary of State employee arrested after child porn found on state-issued computer

FARMERVILLE, La. – A former Louisiana Secretary of State employee has been arrested after child pornography was found on his state-issued computer.

The Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit arrested 79-year-old Bruce Barron of Farmerville on June 22, according to the LSP.

Barron was charged with one count of possession of pornography involving juveniles and booked into the Union Parish Correctional Center with a $25,000 bail.

Additional charges may be pending as the investigation progresses, according to the LSP.

Anyone with information on these types of crimes is encouraged to contact the Special Investigations Section at 1-800-434-8007.