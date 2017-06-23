× Cookin’ with Nino: Blackened Mahi Mahi

Blackened Mahi Mahi

Ingredients:

2 Mahi Mahi Filets

2 tablespoons Chef Paul Prudhommes Blackened Redfish Magic or Seafood Magic

2 tablespoons Olive Oil

Instructions:

Heat olive oil in black iron skillet until hot. While heating, sprinkle seasoning on both sides of fish filets. Place filets in hot oil and cook about 5 minutes on each side until fish flakes with fork.

In this recipe, Chef Nino used Spitale’s Specialty Homemade Dressings as a topping for the fish.

Spitale’s Specialty Homemade Dressings are available for purchase at Rouses.

