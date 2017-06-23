Cookin’ with Nino: Blackened Mahi Mahi

Blackened Mahi Mahi
Ingredients:
- 2 Mahi Mahi Filets
- 2 tablespoons Chef Paul Prudhommes Blackened Redfish Magic or Seafood Magic
- 2 tablespoons Olive Oil
Instructions:
Heat olive oil in black iron skillet until hot. While heating, sprinkle seasoning on both sides of fish filets. Place filets in hot oil and cook about 5 minutes on each side until fish flakes with fork.
In this recipe, Chef Nino used Spitale’s Specialty Homemade Dressings as a topping for the fish.
Spitale’s Specialty Homemade Dressings are available for purchase at Rouses.
Click here for more information about Spitale’s Deli & Catering.