Cookin’ with Nino: Blackened Mahi Mahi

Ingredients:

  • 2 Mahi Mahi Filets
  • 2 tablespoons Chef Paul Prudhommes Blackened Redfish Magic or Seafood Magic
  • 2 tablespoons Olive Oil

Instructions:

Heat olive oil in black iron skillet until hot.  While heating, sprinkle seasoning on both sides of fish filets.  Place filets in hot oil and cook about 5 minutes on each side until fish flakes with fork.

In this recipe, Chef Nino used Spitale’s Specialty Homemade Dressings as a topping for the fish.

*******

Spitale’s Specialty Homemade Dressings are available for purchase at Rouses.

