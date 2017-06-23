Bras for a Cause: Festigals artwork raises money for worthy charities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- When you see bras like these all over the J.W. Marriott on Canal Street, you know it's Festigals weekend.

Festigals invade the city for a girlfriend getaway like no other. The event is known for turning bras into artwork, like the "Wine Thirty," a bra dress that will be auctioned off online.

There are other masterpieces as well, such as the piece by New Orleans artist Simon, who designed the News with a Twist set.

All the money raised from the bra sales goes to women battling cancer, and to survivors of domestic violence.

In the past seven years, Festigals has raised more than $130,000 for charity.

For more information Festigals and the bra auction, click here.