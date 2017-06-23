Blairisms: New Orleans-born designer inspires reflection, ‘tough love’ on social issues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- New Orleans-born designer Blair Dottin-Haley is in the D.C. are now, but as a "son of the city," New Orleans will always be home.

You can get a taste of Blair -- and a taste of home -- with his apparel line, #Blairisms.

"The #Blairisms themselves are expressions of inspiration, laughter, resistance, reflection, and they're intended to bring those things into the lives of the people who are a part of the #Blairisms movement," he explains.

Blair uses social media to spread his messages, words he says are "intended to kind of hit you in the face hard with a lot of tough love, with some things that will make you look at yourself in the mirror and say 'You know what? That might have stung me just now, but I also feel the love behind it that's intending to inspire me or make me reflect.'"

"As a son of the city, we have a very special way of interacting with people and a way of connecting with people in a way that is very truthful and very honest but being very compassionate and very understanding at the same time," Blair continues.