BET Awards 2017: 6 reasons to tune in

(CNN) — The biggest stars in sports, film and music will descend on Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday to celebrate the accomplishments of African-American and other minority entertainers.

Beyoncé is creating buzz for having the most nominations for the night, while host Leslie Jones has taken to Twitter all week to tease an event that is arguably one of the most exciting nights in entertainment.

Get ready to laugh

The “Ghostbusters” and “Saturday Night Live” star will play host on Sunday and if her Twitter account is any indication she is ready to set it off.

Jones has had plenty of posts leading up to the awards show, including one where she appeared to be enjoying herself at a BET Award pre-party event on Wednesday night.

“I am so excited to be hosting the BET Awards this year,” Jones said in an earlier statement. “BET was the first network and place where I was on TV — I am looking to turn this whole experience into a joyful homecoming.”

Will Beyoncé celebrate?

The superstar singer is up for seven awards, followed by Bruno Mars who has five nominations.

It’s doubtful that the mom to newborn twins will make an appearance, which will leave the Beyhive disappointed. But a great way to make it up to her fans would be to release some photos of the new babies (hint hint, Bey).

Speaking of Bey

She’s up against sister Solange Knowles in a few categories, which makes for an interesting sibling rivalry.

Last year the two became the latest siblings to both have No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 chart.

Performances

This year’s show is jam packed with announced performers including Mary J.Blige, DJ Khaled, A$AP Rocky, Gucci Mane and Xscape.

New Edition tribute

The esteemed boy group of the 80s is all grown up, but New Edition still incredibly popular today.

The group is set to be honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award and BET is sure to have something in store to delight fans.

After all, BET is the network that aired a New Edition mini-series in January, when it ran over the course of three nights.

Honoring Prodigy?

Look for a nod the major loss that hit the hip hop community this week, when legendary rapper Prodigy died during a stop in Las Vegas for a performance.

He was part of the influential rap duo Mobb Deep and those in the hip hop world and beyond have been mourning the loss all week.

By Lisa Respers France