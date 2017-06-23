× Armed robber tracked down by logo on his hat

METAIRIE – A New Orleans man has been arrested for a pair of armed robberies in Jefferson Parish after the logo on his hat gave him away.

The US Marshals Fugitive Task Force tracked down and arrested 32-year-old Joshua Edwards at his New Orleans East home on June 21 after the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office was able to tie Edwards to two armed robberies on June 18.

The key to the arrest turned out to be the logo of a French Quarter bar and restaurant Edwards used to work for that was spotted on a hat he wore during the second robbery, according to the JPSO.

Edwards approached a man who was sitting in his car in the parking lot of his apartment complex in the 6800 block of Veterans Boulevard around 10:45 a.m. on June 18.

As he approached, Edwards waved a cell phone at the man in his car, tricking him into thinking Edwards was attempting to return a lost phone, according to the JPSO.

When the man opened the driver’s side door of his car, Edwards asked him for a lighter, and then put a gun to the back of his head and demanded money.

The victim, fearing for his life, gave Edwards his wallet and the correct pin number to his debit card.

A few minutes later, Edwards withdrew money from the victim’s account from a convenience store on West Esplanade Avenue, and again at another store on Williams Boulevard, according to the JPSO.

Edwards could be seen on surveillance video at both locations.

Minutes after withdrawing money from a convenience store on Williams, Edwards was caught on another surveillance video robbing three men of their cell phones after asking them for a cigarette.

Detectives could make out the logo of the Royal Oyster House Bar on the hat Edwards was wearing during the second robbery, and the manager of that business confirmed Edwards’ identity, according to the JPSO.

Edwards had been fired three weeks before his crime spree.