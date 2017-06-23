Amy Rose the Hedgehog Visits from Audubon Zoo

"Audubon Zoo’s Dinner and a ZOOvie series is back! And, we are continuing with opening Cool Zoo/Gator Run for a small additional fee. Bring your chairs and blankets, bring your own dinner or dine at the Zoo! Food trucks will be onsite as well as some regular Zoo concessions will be open…come hungry!" - audubonnatureinstitute.org
- Specific Fridays in June & July 2017
- Admission
- $6 per person
- Children under the age of 2 get in for free
- Gates open for 6pm (for both the movie and Cool Zoo)
- Cool Zoo and Gator Run Lazy River
- Will be open from 6pm - 8pm
- An additional $6 per person
- Children under the age of 2 get in for free
- Movie
- Starts shortly after 8pm
ZOOvie tickets are available for purchase online and will be on sale at the Zoo on the night of each showing. Buying tickets ahead of time is recommended to ensure speedier entry. Online ticket sales will be available up to 5:30 p.m. on the day of each ZOOvie. After 5:30 p.m., tickets can be purchased at the Zoo.
Anyone purchasing $12 Cool Zoo/movie combo tickets online or in person must pick up wrist bands at the Zoo entrance. Admission to Cool Zoo and Gator Run is available only as part of a ZOOvie combo ticket.
This is a special event and all guests, including Audubon members, must purchase tickets to ZOOvies. There are no discounts and complimentary passes are not valid.
Animal exhibits will not be open during the screenings.
2017 "Dinner And a ZOOvie'' Schedule:
- June 30 - The LEGO Batman Movie (2016)
- July 14 - Finding Dory (2016)
- July 21 - Moana (2016) - This is a rescheduled date after the screening was cancelled on June 2 due to the treat of stormy weather.
- July 28 - Trolls (2016)
*****If anyone pre-purchased tickets for the June 2 screening of “Moana’’ that was cancelled due to the threat of stormy weather, they can use them for the rescheduled screening on July 21. Or any of the other remaining ZOOvies on 6/30, 7/14, or 7/28.*****
Food Trucks:
- June 30 - La Cocinita, Frencheeze, Burgers Ya Heard
- July 14 - Frencheeze, Burgers Ya Heard, Ironsides
- July 21 - Ironsides
- July 28 - La Cocinita, Ironsides
Click here to buy tickets to "Dinner and a ZOOvie.
________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
"Bring your blanket and chair for a front row seat in Woldenberg Park for the 9 pm fireworks show. Also, bring your radio for this passionate salute to America’s independence, which will feature the one-of-a-kind dueling barges fireworks display along the New Orleans Riverfront. Simulcast on Magic 101.9 and WWL AM, FM, and .com and heard in 38 states! This patriotic tribute is one unique to New Orleans." - audubonnatureinstitute.org
- Tuesday, July 4, 2017
- 9pm
- Woldenberg Park (next to the Audubon Aquarium of the Americas)
- 1 Canal St.
- New Orleans, LA 70130
Click here for a $4 off coupon for a ticket to either the Aquarium or the Butterfly Garden and Insectarium. Valid from June 30 - July 4, 2017 only.
Click here for more information about Go 4th on the River.
________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Audubon G.U.L.F. Seafood Dinner Series
"Audubon Nature Institute’s sustainable seafood program Gulf United for Lasting Fisheries (G.U.L.F.) is celebrating the bounty of the Gulf of Mexico all summer. The second annual Summer of Sustainability dinner series will be hosted at Audubon Aquarium of the Americas and features the chefs of the G.U.L.F. Chef Council and Restaurant Partnership Program." - audubonnatureinstitute.org
- Thursday, July 13, 2017 - Celebrating Underutilized Species
- 6:30pm - 10:00pm
- Audubon Aquarium of the Americas
- 1 Canal Street
- New Orleans, LA 70130
- Tickets range from $150-$175
- Participating Chefs and Restaurants
- Susan Spicer - Bayona
- Ryan Prewitt - Peche
- Alan Ehrich - Audubon Tea Room
- Cory Bahr - Heritage Catering
- Jana Billiot - Restaurant R'evolution
- Thursday, August 10, 2017
- 6:30pm - 10:00pm
- Audubon Aquarium of the Americas
- 1 Canal Street
- New Orleans, LA 70130
- Tickets range from $150-$175
- Participating Chefs and Restaurants
- Tenney Flynn - GW Fins
- Brian Landry - Borgne
- Dana Honn - Carmo
- Allison Richard - High Hat Café
- Chris Lynch - Commander's Palace