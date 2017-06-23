Amy Rose the Hedgehog Visits from Audubon Zoo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dinner and a ZOOvie

"Audubon Zoo’s Dinner and a ZOOvie series is back! And, we are continuing with opening Cool Zoo/Gator Run for a small additional fee. Bring your chairs and blankets, bring your own dinner or dine at the Zoo! Food trucks will be onsite as well as some regular Zoo concessions will be open…come hungry!" - audubonnatureinstitute.org

Specific Fridays in June & July 2017

Admission $6 per person Children under the age of 2 get in for free

Gates open for 6pm (for both the movie and Cool Zoo)

Cool Zoo and Gator Run Lazy River Will be open from 6pm - 8pm An additional $6 per person Children under the age of 2 get in for free

Movie Starts shortly after 8pm



ZOOvie tickets are available for purchase online and will be on sale at the Zoo on the night of each showing. Buying tickets ahead of time is recommended to ensure speedier entry. Online ticket sales will be available up to 5:30 p.m. on the day of each ZOOvie. After 5:30 p.m., tickets can be purchased at the Zoo.

Anyone purchasing $12 Cool Zoo/movie combo tickets online or in person must pick up wrist bands at the Zoo entrance. Admission to Cool Zoo and Gator Run is available only as part of a ZOOvie combo ticket.

This is a special event and all guests, including Audubon members, must purchase tickets to ZOOvies. There are no discounts and complimentary passes are not valid.

Animal exhibits will not be open during the screenings.

2017 "Dinner And a ZOOvie'' Schedule:

June 30 - The LEGO Batman Movie (2016)

July 14 - Finding Dory (2016)

July 21 - Moana (2016) - This is a rescheduled date after the screening was cancelled on June 2 due to the treat of stormy weather.

July 28 - Trolls (2016)

*****If anyone pre-purchased tickets for the June 2 screening of “Moana’’ that was cancelled due to the threat of stormy weather, they can use them for the rescheduled screening on July 21. Or any of the other remaining ZOOvies on 6/30, 7/14, or 7/28.*****

Food Trucks:

June 30 - La Cocinita, Frencheeze, Burgers Ya Heard

July 14 - Frencheeze, Burgers Ya Heard, Ironsides

July 21 - Ironsides

July 28 - La Cocinita, Ironsides

For more information and "Dinner and a ZOOvie," please visit their website

Click here to buy tickets to "Dinner and a ZOOvie.

