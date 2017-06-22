Would you eat it? Dumpster Cupcakes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

These crazy cupcakes are filled and topped with all sorts of goodness! Today, Test Kitchen Taylor is served up a delicious recipe filled with candy.

Dumpster Cupcakes

Cake mix

Chocolate Chips

Oreos

Marshmallows

M And Ms

Any Toppings You'D Like

Prepare the cake mix according to the instructions, then add in chocolate chips, smashed oreos, marshmallows give it a good stir, some m and m's and maple syrup. Bake according to instructions on box. Ice and top them with whatever candy you'd like!