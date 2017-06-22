What’s on tap for Festigals weekend?

NEW ORLEANS -- Festigals is back for its seventh year, bringing a weekend of fun, empowering, women-centered events to the Crescent City.
Festigals is a created by women, for women. It's the largest women's conference in the state.
Here's the schedule and information on tickets:
- June 22-24, 2017
- JW Marriott New Orleans
- 614 Canal St.,
- New Orleans, LA 70130
- Ultimate Diva Package: $399
- Individual Tickets:
- New Orleans Women's Leadership Conference: $150
- Culinary Experience at Sac-a-Lait: $60
- Bodacious Bras for a Cause: $100
- Stiletto Stroll Package: $50
- Schedule Highlights
- Thursday, June 22
- 2-3pm: Grand Diva Coronation
- 5:30-7:30pm: Diva Welcome Reception
- Friday, June 23
- 12-1:30pm: Keynote Speaker: Linda Alvarado (Co-Owner Colorado Rockies & President/CEO of Alvarado Construction)
- 1:45-2:45pm: New Orleans Ladies of Burlesque
- 4-5pm: Sip 'N Shop - Networking Reception
- 6-8pm: Culinary Demo Dinner at Sac-A-Lait with Chef Samantha Carroll
- Saturday, June 24
- 9:30-10:30am: Bloody Mary Mixer & Bodacious Bra Art Show
- 10:30am-1pm: Bodacious Bras for a Cause Brunch
- Individual Tickets - General Seating: $100 + $5 Processing Fee
- Table Sponsor - Premium Reserved Seating (10-Top): $1500 + $20 Processing Fee
- General Table - Reserved Seating (10-top): $1000 + $20 Processing Fee
- 7-8pm: Stiletto Stroll Pre-Party
- 8pm: 7th Annual Stiletto Stroll Second Line Parade
- $50 + $5 Processing Fee
- Includes Pre-Party, Second Line, and After-Glow Party
- 9-11pm: After-Glow Party
Click here for more information about the Festigals Women's Weekend Experience.