Voluntary evacuations under way in lower Jefferson Parish

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON, La. -- The mayor of Lafitte has issued a voluntary evacuation for the town of Lafitte, Barataria, Lower Lafitte, and Crown Point due to the rising tide caused by Tropical Storm Cindy.

No roads are closed at this time.

Cindy made landfall early Thursday morning along the coast between Cameron, Louisiana and Port Arthur, Texas. As it moves inland, it will continue to produce scattered storms on the eastern side of the storm.

Most of this activity will be contained within a few rain bands. Under those bands, flash flooding is a threat. For the rest of the area, just isolated showers and storms are expected, with the strong ones containing a tornado threat.

Anyone with any questions should call Lafitte Town Hall at 504-689-2208.