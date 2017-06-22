× Tornado threat continues for part of the area

A Tornado Watch has been issued for part of the area until 10 PM Thursday night. This watch includes all of the Florida parishes in southeast Louisiana as well as southern Mississippi counties.

The new watch does not include areas along and south of I-10 in southeast Louisiana including the metro New Orleans area.

Overall the risk of a tornado is small, however warnings have already been issued on Thursday with storms showing signs of rotation.

This risk is all due to the flow around what is now Tropical Depression Cindy. As showers and storms continue to rotate through the area, they will be capable of producing brief tornadoes. It’s also important to note that these storms will be moving very fast. If a warning is issued for your area don’t wait, take shelter immediately.