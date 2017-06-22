Spunk and funk. ‘Deepa Soul’ has a voice deep enough to fill every stage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - A New Orleans singer is about to record an album. It's her first.

The name of the album is "Creole Woman".

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood says she's found the perfect place to make her music.

The space is sacred. And so is her sound.

The sound is coming from deep inside the Carver Theater. It's coming from deep inside the one New Orleans woman who's rehearsing her one woman show.

Her sound and her style give her the name, "Deepa Soul".

As a kid singing in church, she never really liked to play her own instrument, her own voice.

Wild Bill says, "you must be crazy! You don't like the sound of your own voice."

Deepa Soul says, " I was a little crazy. Girls are supposed to sound like birds. I was a tenor with a raspy voice."

And now, at the Carver Theater, built in 1950 and named for George Washington Carver, "Deepa Soul" will make her own history. She'll record that first album on stage live at her show on Saturday, September 16.

And that's pretty special for her, she says. With her own special spunk and funk and now bringing it all back home to New Orleans after being in New York and Los Angeles, that's what makes her show at the Carver Theater special.

This is her stage, she says.

She's got the voice that she now hears for herself. It's the voice that's just "deep enough" to fill any stage.

