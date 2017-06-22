Smells like ‘yoga’ with Wild Bill Wood, LBJ and Tamica Lee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - On the International Day of Yoga, it's time to strike a pose.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is LIVE at Grace Pilates & Yoga in Metairie, Louisiana. It's the newest yoga studio in the New Orleans area.

Wild Bill is getting a yoga lesson from Brigitte Martin.

LBJ and Tamica Lee are getting on the mat, too.

The yoga pose they're learning and doing is tree pose.

What kind of tree would you be?

You can be that tree at Grace Pilates & Yoga.

Here's what the folks at Grace say about their new studio:

A mission to spread grace.

In life the more we overcome, the more we transform. Our desire is to hold a sacred space so our clients can choose grace in moments that challenge them. We believe the union of Classical Pilates and Yoga can bring this revolution of self. Choosing grace in moments of darkness allows us to persevere. When we choose grace, we invite courage; we cultivate strength and gratitude.

With our clients we create strong bodies and peaceful minds, and encourage them to share their stories. These are the stories that connect us, heal us, sustain us, and allow us to open to Grace.

From tree to down dog to up dog to pilates, it's a graceful way to move your body at a brand new studio.