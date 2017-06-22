Robertson’s yellow hair to stay at College World Series

OMAHA, Neb. — His golden locks are not his favorite, but his teammates like them, and they will stay for the rest of the College World Series.

So, says LSU shortstop Kramer Robertson. Here’s Robertson at practice Thursday at Bellevue East High School.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Wednesday night, LSU head coach Paul Mainieri said Robertson's hair would have to change back to its original color. But, Mainieri said when he returned to his hotel room, his family overruled him.

"It was like 10-1," said Mainieri.

Robertson made the switch to golden locks after going hitless in his first 8 at bats at the College World Series. Robertson got his first hit, a single to center in the 9th inning of Wednesday night's 7-4 win over Florida State.

Mainieri notes that many players have different cuts for the CWS. Pitcher Zach Hess has his hair cut like Charlie Sheen's character Rick Vaughn, in the movie Major League.