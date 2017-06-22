× Police in Denham Springs arrest four after shooting victim dies

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. – Four people have been arrested in connection to a shooting yesterday that left a 19-year-old Denham Springs man dead.

Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said the unidentified victim was involved in an argument with the suspects in the 20000 block of Suan Drive in Denham Springs around 11 a.m. on June 21 when gunfire broke out.

The victim was shot in the abdomen and transported to a local hospital, where he died because of his wounds on the afternoon of June 22, according to Ard.

Twenty-two-year-old Devonte Welton, 18-year-old Shelby Compton, 21-year-old Sydney Compton, and a juvenile suspect have all been arrested and charged with obstruction of justice in connection to the shooting.

“This investigation is active,” Ard said. “While three suspects were immediately in custody, one attempted to avoid capture. My deputies kept on the trail, having to swim across high water to bring him into custody. Now, it seems we’ll have to interview multiple witnesses and canvas multiple locations. There are a lot of pieces to put together here.”