NOPD looking for man last seen in Algiers on June 15

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a 28-year-old man who has been missing since June 15.

Victor Clavo was last seen leaving a house in the 3200 block of Magellan Street in his 2005 Chevrolet Monte Carlo with Louisiana license plate number ZCE846.

He has not been seen or heard from since.

Clavo has a medium build, stands about 5’11,” and weighs about 180 pounds.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Victor Clavo is asked to contact Fourth District detectives at (504) 658-6040.