NOPD looking for man caught on camera breaking into Central City home

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man who was caught on surveillance video burglarizing a home in Central City.

The unidentified man was recorded wearing a dark t-shirt, dark pants, gloves, and a dark baseball cap with an emblem on the front while breaking into a home in the 2100 block of Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard.

The burglary occurred just before 9 a.m. on June 22, according to the NOPD.

If you have information about the suspect’s identity please contact Sixth District Property Crime Unit at (504) 658-6060, or call the NOPD non-emergency number at (504) 821-2222.